O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 33,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 330,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,965,000 after buying an additional 140,659 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $3,409,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth $18,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY opened at $79.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.