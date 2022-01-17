O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FELE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,355,000 after buying an additional 218,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after purchasing an additional 213,071 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,962,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,694,000 after purchasing an additional 121,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,548 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of FELE opened at $90.45 on Monday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.66 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day moving average of $86.33.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $583,523.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $256,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.