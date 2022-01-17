O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 330 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RS opened at $166.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.43.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

