O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 236.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 10.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 299.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 42.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.25.

Shares of SBAC opened at $326.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.69. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

