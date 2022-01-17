NVE (NVEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 54.18%. The business had revenue of $6.82 million during the quarter.

Get NVE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $67.55 on Monday. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $62.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $326.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. NVE’s payout ratio is currently 135.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVE by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NVE by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NVE by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NVE by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NVE by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.