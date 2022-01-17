NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NVA has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. restated a hold rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.68.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NVA opened at C$8.07 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$222.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.1428659 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,432,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,847,984.08.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.