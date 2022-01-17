Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives $57.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

In other news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $270,192.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock worth $77,654,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,751,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,587,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $55.36. 3,807,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,407,979. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

