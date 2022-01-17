NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

NVCR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.43.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

