Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Short Interest Update

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the December 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.55. 1,576,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novartis has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $202.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

