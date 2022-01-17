Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.24. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $203,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 and sold 46,304 shares worth $654,323. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,192,000 after acquiring an additional 471,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,797,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,442,000 after acquiring an additional 183,058 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after acquiring an additional 921,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,782,000 after acquiring an additional 93,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,234,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,474,000 after purchasing an additional 183,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.61. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

