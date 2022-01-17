Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$44.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

NPIFF opened at $28.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $40.27.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

