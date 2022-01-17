Northeast Investment Management Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,485 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.9% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $72,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 7,370 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $310.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $212.03 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

