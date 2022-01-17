Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,385,400 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the December 15th total of 3,800,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,854.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNFSF remained flat at $$5.80 during midday trading on Friday. Nongfu Spring has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.

Get Nongfu Spring alerts:

About Nongfu Spring

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Functional Drinks Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea and coffee drink products, functional drink products, fruit juice products, plant-based yogurts, and fresh oranges and apples, as well as supply chain management.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Nongfu Spring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nongfu Spring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.