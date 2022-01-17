Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,500 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the December 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,605.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NKRKF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 125. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

