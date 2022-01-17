Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,500 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the December 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,605.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NKRKF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 125. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61.
About Nokian Renkaat Oyj
