Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €6.50 ($7.39) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.05) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.91) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.08 ($6.91).

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

