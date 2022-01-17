NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern by 63.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Southern by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 201.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,931 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO opened at $68.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

