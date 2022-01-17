NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 8,046 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.05% of Hubbell worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 12,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hubbell by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

HUBB stock opened at $200.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.07 and a 12 month high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 63.44%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

