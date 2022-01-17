NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 4,088.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Bbva USA raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNW. UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

Shares of PNW opened at $72.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.64. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

