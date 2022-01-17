NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,613 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 29,886 shares during the period. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NLY. Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.