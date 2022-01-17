NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 29,400.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $362,158,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 246,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,997,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 274,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,739,000 after buying an additional 123,056 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $1,338,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 980.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $69.40 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

