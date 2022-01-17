NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,987 shares of company stock worth $4,650,199. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

