Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 116,563 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 935,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116,563 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.22% of ON Semiconductor worth $42,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,890,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,470. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

