Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $20,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $5,654,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 21.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 37.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.61. 2,469,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

