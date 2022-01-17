Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $85.77 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,964 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 61,413 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.07% of American Express worth $85,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of American Express by 102.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after buying an additional 2,253,886 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in American Express by 16.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after acquiring an additional 938,790 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.56.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $4.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.40. 6,508,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,430. The firm has a market cap of $130.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.04. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

