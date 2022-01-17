Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $61.33 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $61,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.16.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD stock traded down $14.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $372.00. 6,336,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,740. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.68. The company has a market capitalization of $388.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

