Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,861 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $24,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 34,580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $7.29 on Monday, hitting $397.45. 426,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,660. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $433.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.90.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.