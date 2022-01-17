Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 84,720 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,720 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $122,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total transaction of $1,261,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,409 shares of company stock valued at $98,073,431. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.23. 5,805,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,074,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

