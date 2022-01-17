NinePointTwo Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 19,046 Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,046 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ZIX by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZIXI shares. Colliers Securities cut shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush cut shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI remained flat at $$8.49 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. Zix Co. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 58.68%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. ZIX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

