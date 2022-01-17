NinePointTwo Capital LLC Invests $172,000 in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,519 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 173.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth about $514,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth about $1,887,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 59.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 82,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

BNFT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 93,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,220. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $355.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and has a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as, dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

