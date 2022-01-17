NextSource Materials (NSRCF) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS: NSRCF) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NextSource Materials to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials’ competitors have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NextSource Materials and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -111.47% NextSource Materials Competitors -55.97% -6.17% 0.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextSource Materials and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A -$41.96 million -5.51 NextSource Materials Competitors $1.48 billion $175.25 million 15.33

NextSource Materials’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials. NextSource Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NextSource Materials and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextSource Materials Competitors 805 3558 3842 111 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 58.36%. Given NextSource Materials’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextSource Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

NextSource Materials competitors beat NextSource Materials on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

