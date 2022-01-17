Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Sold by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,655 shares during the period. Newpark Resources comprises about 1.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Newpark Resources worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Newpark Resources by 159.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the second quarter worth $43,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NR opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

