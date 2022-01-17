Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells $244,080.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $61.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.06. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Newmont by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Newmont by 42.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 745,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,228,000 after purchasing an additional 221,738 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.