New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,842 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Huron Consulting Group worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,712,000 after acquiring an additional 640,341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,015,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,931,000 after purchasing an additional 54,885 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $47.19 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $60.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HURN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

