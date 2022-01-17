New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $29,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,418 shares of company stock valued at $478,701. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPSI stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $427.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.03.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

