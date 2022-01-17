New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $860,000 Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Southside Bancshares worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 17.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 27,677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 23.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 20.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $44.62 on Monday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.63. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 3%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $132,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $39,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,687 shares of company stock worth $694,942 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

