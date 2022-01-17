New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,306,000 after purchasing an additional 68,807 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at about $13,831,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at about $9,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $250.28 on Monday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $416.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.37 and a 200 day moving average of $228.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.77%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

