New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 6,300 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Zeta Global worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ZETA. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $8.61 on Monday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

