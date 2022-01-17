Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.70

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 1612590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81.

Ncondezi Energy Company Profile (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated coal fired power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through Solar PV & Battery Storage Project; and Power & Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

