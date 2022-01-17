NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Short Interest Update

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get NCC Group alerts:

NCCGF remained flat at $$3.07 during trading hours on Monday. NCC Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.