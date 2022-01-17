National Bankshares Downgrades Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) to Hold

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

D.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.82.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,435. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$19.12 and a 52-week high of C$25.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37.

In related news, Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total value of C$161,847.48.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

