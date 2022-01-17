Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 56.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after buying an additional 78,709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 46,691.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 59,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 59,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $186.14. 1,648,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,083,404 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.