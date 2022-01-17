Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nascent Biotech stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Nascent Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on biologic drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

