NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Up 42.5% in December

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the December 15th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAOV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoVibronix by 37.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 37,501 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoVibronix by 24.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NanoVibronix by 61.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 117,242 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoVibronix in the third quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of NanoVibronix in the third quarter worth $69,000. 4.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAOV traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 257,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,210. NanoVibronix has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative net margin of 1,268.71% and a negative return on equity of 185.03%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other.

