Name Change Token (NCT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.42 Million

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a market cap of $1.42 million and $50,363.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 53,281,912 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

