Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 764 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Banner worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banner by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Banner by 5.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Banner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 56.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BANR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $66.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.70. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $66.62.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.45 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.20%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

