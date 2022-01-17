Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,053 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of First Horizon worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 92,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Horizon by 5.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Horizon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.41. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

