Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,943 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,943 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,557 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,564 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,598 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 818,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after purchasing an additional 757,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,939 shares of company stock worth $14,051,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

