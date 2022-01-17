Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of AECOM worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 48.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACM opened at $73.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. AECOM has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus increased their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

