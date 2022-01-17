Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,309 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of First Financial Bankshares worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $52.81 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.97.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

