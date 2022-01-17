Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.71 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,456. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

Shares of F opened at $25.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

